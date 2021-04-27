Menu

News

Chelsea Estate property in Vernon sold

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Province reportedly inquiring about Chelsea Estate' Province reportedly inquiring about Chelsea Estate
WATCH: Those hoping a large waterfront property in Vernon might be purchased for public use got some good news in December. – Dec 16, 2020

A large waterfront property in Vernon, B.C., that thousands had hoped would be purchased by the government and turned into parkland, has been sold.

Global News is working to confirm whether the sale was public or private.

The listing real estate agent said he could not comment except to say that conditions on the sale have been removed, but the deal has not yet closed.

Read more: BC Parks reportedly inquiring about Vernon property after 20k sign petition to make it parkland

The City of Vernon confirmed it is not involved in the purchase of the property.

More than 20,000 people signed an online petition calling on the province to buy the 234-acre property and use it to expand nearby Ellison Provincial Park.

Click to play video: 'Vernon council eyes real estate listing' Vernon council eyes real estate listing
Vernon council eyes real estate listing – Jun 24, 2020
