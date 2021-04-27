Chelsea Estate property in Vernon sold

Send this page to someone via email

A large waterfront property in Vernon, B.C., that thousands had hoped would be purchased by the government and turned into parkland, has been sold.

Global News is working to confirm whether the sale was public or private.

The listing real estate agent said he could not comment except to say that conditions on the sale have been removed, but the deal has not yet closed.

The City of Vernon confirmed it is not involved in the purchase of the property.

More than 20,000 people signed an online petition calling on the province to buy the 234-acre property and use it to expand nearby Ellison Provincial Park.

