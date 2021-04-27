Penticton byelection to include question about private investment in Skaha Marina

Send this page to someone via email

When Penticton, B.C., residents head to the polls in a byelection on June 19, they will also be asked if they support the long-term private operation and investment in Skaha Marina.

Skaha Park, a natural jewel of the South Okanagan city, contains an aging marina and building that is being operated on short-term licences.

The marina building and docks are in need of significant upgrades or replacement and the city is trying to figure out how to pay for it.

“Historically, the marina has been run by private operators under short-term licences. As a result of these short-term licences, necessary repairs have been delayed and the City’s taxpayers have carried the burden of maintenance and upgrades to the marina facilities,” staff said in a report to the parks and recreation advisory committee.

An estimated $1.5 million is needed to continue operating the marina.

On the byelection ballot, citizens will be asked if they support the city selecting a private operator and entering into a long-term agreement of up to 25 years in order to fund the marina improvements and services.

The byelection is to replace Penticton city councillor and former three-term mayor, Jake Kimberley, who resigned in February after suffering a stroke.

The official nomination period for candidates opens on May 4 and closes on May 14. There will be mail-in ballot options and two advanced polling dates in addition to election day.

“We are expecting it to be a little bit stronger than a normal byelection with this community opinion question,” said Jim Bauer, general manager of finance and administration, on Tuesday.

The question includes the term “up to” 25 years in regards to a long-term private agreement, but Bauer acknowledged the timeframe could be shorter.

“Until we got to the market through a competitive process, it is really difficult to determine what the ideal timeframe is that an operator is wanting to propose,” he said.

The City of Penticton is trying not to repeat the mistakes of the previous city council.

In 2015, savvy businessmen approached Penticton city council with an opportunity to revitalize the Skaha Lake waterfront at the city’s south end.

The city entered a partnership agreement with Trio Marine Group to upgrade the marina and surrounding lands with an expanded facility, restaurant and waterslide attraction.

The prospect of commercializing a scenic chunk of municipally owned Skaha Park invigorated a movement Penticton had not experienced in years.

Hundreds of people descended on city hall in protest. Grassroots groups were formed to protect the park. Litigation swirled.

The city, Trio and legal counsel went back to the drawing board and amended the initial plan, opting to remove the waterslide park altogether, along with other changes. Eventually, the entire plan was scrapped.

Taxpayers were left on the hook for a $200,000 termination fee.

Anthony Haddad, general manager of community services, said the city has improved civic engagement when it comes to public park space in recent years.

“The cornerstone of everything related to parks in the community is ensuring we involve the community,” he said.

“How that investment takes place is really at the heart of the question the community will be asked at the upcoming byelection. Does the community want private investment to take place or public investment to take place in those lands?”

More information about the Penticton byelection and community opinion question can be found on shapeyourcitypenticton.ca