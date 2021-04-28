Vernon Kalamalka Chorus finds creative way to continue practising amid COVID-19 pandemic

From the side of the road, the creative way that the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus is rehearsing might look like a traffic jam on a driveway.
When in reality, it’s members of the all-women choir rehearsing from their cars to respect public health orders with specialized equipment.
“Unlike zoom where there is that second pause before you hear the other person speak so you cant sing with zoom so with this, we can all sing together and we are in sync.”
Because of the equipment upgrade, the members are able to find a much-needed reprieve from isolation caused by the pandemic.
“We got together about five weeks ago and sang our first song and I thought, ‘I have missed this so much’ and it’s just so fantastic to be all together again,” said Parmenter.
Being able to still come together as a chorus means more than ever to its members.
“It’s wonderful. With COVID, music got really the brunt of it all and it makes me feel good when I can sing,” said Regina Picco, Vernon Kalamalka Chorus assistant director.
The drive-in choral practice is looking for more members. If you would like to join or request a socially-distanced in-car performance, visit Vernon Kalamalka Chorus Sweet Adelines’ Facebook page.
View link »
Comments