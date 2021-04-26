‘Suspicious’ object reported in Regina: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it has evacuated people from businesses after a “suspicious” object was reported in the immediate area.

According to a press release, the object was reported behind a business in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue around 10 a.m. on Monday.

After an assessment, police said the RPS explosives disposal unit (EDU) was called in to safely remove the item and determine how it came to be at that location.

People in the area are being asked by police to remain indoors until this situation is resolved while vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being diverted away from the area.

🚨 ADVISORY: Suspicious Object We ask that motorists and the public stay clear of the 900 block of Victoria Avenue. Avoid Wallace St & 12th Avenue, Wallace St & Victoria Ave, and the alley. Police – including the Explosives Disposal Unit – are on the scene investigating. #YQR pic.twitter.com/jQEMLuUeH1 — Regina Police (@reginapolice) April 26, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

