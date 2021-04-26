Menu

Canada

‘Suspicious’ object reported in Regina: police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 2:51 pm
Regina police say their explosives disposal unit has been deployed in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue. View image in full screen
Regina police say their explosives disposal unit has been deployed in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue. Dave Parsons / Supplied

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it has evacuated people from businesses after a “suspicious” object was reported in the immediate area.

According to a press release, the object was reported behind a business in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Read more: Suspicious package in Eastview not dangerous: Saskatoon police

After an assessment, police said the RPS explosives disposal unit (EDU) was called in to safely remove the item and determine how it came to be at that location.

People in the area are being asked by police to remain indoors until this situation is resolved while vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being diverted away from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come…

