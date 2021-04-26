Menu

Crime

London, Ont., man charged after police spot concealed loaded shotgun

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 26, 2021 4:01 pm
Police say officers inside a cruiser spotted a man walking in east London with what appeared to be a concealed shotgun. View image in full screen
Police say officers inside a cruiser spotted a man walking in east London with what appeared to be a concealed shotgun. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after police officers in London, Ont., allegedly spotted him carrying a concealed loaded shotgun in the city’s east end.

It was around 4:45 p.m. Saturday when a man walked by a police cruiser in the area of Hackett and Sackville streets.

Read more: New police task force begins work on gun activity in London, Ont.

An officer inside the cruiser observed the man allegedly holding a shotgun in his hand that was hidden under his clothing, according to police.

When the officer asked the man to place the shotgun on the ground, police allege he fled on foot toward Hamilton Road.

More officers arrived and the man was arrested about 10 minutes later, according to police.

Trending Stories
During the arrest, police conducted a search that yielded the following items:

  • A loaded 20 gauge shotgun with serial number removed, and barrel and butt of the gun modified
  • A loaded prohibited magazine with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition
  • Three rounds of 9mm ammunition
  • Four rounds of 12 gauge ammunition
  • A prohibited knife
  • A replica firearm

Read more: Gunshots heard in northwest London ‘not a random incident,’ police say

A 42-year-old man faces 11 charges as a result, all of which are weapons-related offences except for one count of resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday in relation to the charges.

Click to play video: '2 Toronto police officers charged in relation to gathering at Aylmer church' 2 Toronto police officers charged in relation to gathering at Aylmer church
2 Toronto police officers charged in relation to gathering at Aylmer church
