London, Ont., man charged after police spot concealed loaded shotgun

A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after police officers in London, Ont., allegedly spotted him carrying a concealed loaded shotgun in the city’s east end.

It was around 4:45 p.m. Saturday when a man walked by a police cruiser in the area of Hackett and Sackville streets.

An officer inside the cruiser observed the man allegedly holding a shotgun in his hand that was hidden under his clothing, according to police.

When the officer asked the man to place the shotgun on the ground, police allege he fled on foot toward Hamilton Road.

More officers arrived and the man was arrested about 10 minutes later, according to police.

During the arrest, police conducted a search that yielded the following items:

A loaded 20 gauge shotgun with serial number removed, and barrel and butt of the gun modified

A loaded prohibited magazine with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition

Three rounds of 9mm ammunition

Four rounds of 12 gauge ammunition

A prohibited knife

A replica firearm

A 42-year-old man faces 11 charges as a result, all of which are weapons-related offences except for one count of resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday in relation to the charges.

