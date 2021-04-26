Menu

Canada

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health warns of COVID-19 spread among under-30 crowd

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 1:46 pm
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says it’s seeing significant spread of COVID-19 among people under 30 years old and is urging young people to limit their contacts. Global Kingston

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) is urging young people to limit their close contacts after noticing spread of COVID-19 among people under the age of 30.

The health unit says recent investigations into known cases have shown that young people are meeting up with others in “social settings where there are no infection control precautions such as distancing, sanitizing, and masking, in effect.”

Hastings Prince Edward health unit receives 'increasing reports' of people not self-isolating

As of Monday, 35 per cent of the region’s active cases were found in people 30 and under. The health unit said that although younger people can often have mild to no symptoms, they could be carriers.

“Youth and young adults are not immune to the spread of COVID-19 and by participating in voluntary social activities they may put others in their household, and community, at risk,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for the region.

There are 76 active cases in the region, with 17 people in hospital, eight people in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Increased gatherings lead to abrupt crackdown for Hastings Prince Edward' Coronavirus: Increased gatherings lead to abrupt crackdown for Hastings Prince Edward
Coronavirus: Increased gatherings lead to abrupt crackdown for Hastings Prince Edward – Mar 30, 2021
