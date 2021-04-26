Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Some Manitoba schools tighten restrictions as COVID-19 pandemic continues

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 11:28 am
Some Manitoba schools are seeing empty classrooms as pandemic restrictions increase. View image in full screen
Some Manitoba schools are seeing empty classrooms as pandemic restrictions increase. Michael Probst / AP Photo

Students in Grade 1 and 2 at an elementary school in the Seine River School Division aren’t back in class as usual Monday morning.

An outbreak at Ecole St. Norbert Immersion has seen six positive cases of COVID-19 within the same cohort, meaning the students in those grades are starting a mandatory remote learning period beginning Monday.

The school is making additional moves, superintendent Mike Borgfjord said in a letter to parents, to protect the rest of the St. Nobert Immersion’s students. Children in kindergarten and Grades 3-6 will begin remotely learning as of Tuesday.

Read more: Premier Brian Pallister, Dr. Brent Roussin to update Manitobans on COVID-19 restrictions

Story continues below advertisement

Bjorgford said that although the cohorts were safely distanced at school, many students in other cohorts are considered close contacts due to gatherings outside of the classroom.

Trending Stories

The mandatory remote learning period is expected to last for two weeks, until May 10.

The school in St. Norbert isn’t the only one ramping up precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Ness Middle School in the St. James-Assiniboia division has asked for all students and staff to self-screen using the province’s COVID-19 screening tool, and in a letter from principal Manuel Gomes, parents were told that any students exhibiting any presumptive symptoms will be sent home.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin are expected to announce further pandemic restrictions at a press conference Monday afternoon, although there’s no word on whether schools will be affected by any new changes.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 in Manitoba schools' COVID-19 in Manitoba schools
COVID-19 in Manitoba schools
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaProvince of ManitobaManitoba schoolsCOVID-19 In SchoolsEcole St. Norbert Immersion

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers