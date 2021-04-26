Some Manitoba schools tighten restrictions as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Send this page to someone via email

Students in Grade 1 and 2 at an elementary school in the Seine River School Division aren’t back in class as usual Monday morning.

An outbreak at Ecole St. Norbert Immersion has seen six positive cases of COVID-19 within the same cohort, meaning the students in those grades are starting a mandatory remote learning period beginning Monday.

The school is making additional moves, superintendent Mike Borgfjord said in a letter to parents, to protect the rest of the St. Nobert Immersion’s students. Children in kindergarten and Grades 3-6 will begin remotely learning as of Tuesday.

‼️Ecole St Norbert Immersion moving to remote learning until May 10‼️ 6 positive cases so far in one cohort pic.twitter.com/wNWRqKRLhh — Go follow @mb_covid who took over tracking! (@CovidSchool) April 25, 2021

Bjorgford said that although the cohorts were safely distanced at school, many students in other cohorts are considered close contacts due to gatherings outside of the classroom.

The mandatory remote learning period is expected to last for two weeks, until May 10.

The school in St. Norbert isn’t the only one ramping up precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Ness Middle School in the St. James-Assiniboia division has asked for all students and staff to self-screen using the province’s COVID-19 screening tool, and in a letter from principal Manuel Gomes, parents were told that any students exhibiting any presumptive symptoms will be sent home.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin are expected to announce further pandemic restrictions at a press conference Monday afternoon, although there’s no word on whether schools will be affected by any new changes.

1:35 COVID-19 in Manitoba schools COVID-19 in Manitoba schools

