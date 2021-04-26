Menu

Health

Premier Brian Pallister, Dr. Brent Roussin to update Manitobans on COVID-19 restrictions

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 8:27 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister leaves the convention centre after getting a COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, in Winnipeg, Thursday, April 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister leaves the convention centre after getting a COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, in Winnipeg, Thursday, April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

It appears new public health restrictions will be announced Monday in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, will join Premier Brian Pallister for a press conference at 12:30 p.m. with the topic described as “Additional public health measures.”

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Read more: Manitoba reports 261 new COVID-19 cases, premier rejects call for near lockdown

Manitoba’s COVID-19 case counts continued to rise over the weekend, with 259 new cases Sunday and 276 cases Saturday. Three more people have died, bringing the province’s total to 967.

Last week, Manitoba cut down public and private gathering sizes, as well as retail capacity.

Pallister rejected calls Thursday to immediately toughen public-health orders as daily COVID-19 case counts continued to rise.

Pallister said he is willing to impose tighter rules if need be, but Manitoba already has a long list of restrictions on travel, social gatherings and more.

“Our restrictions, which are and continue to be some of the most limiting in the country, … have effectively helped Manitobans to bend the curve down,” Pallister said.

“We’re continually monitoring the situation with the guidance of our public health officials. And although I know there are probably a hundred thousand other people out there that have opinions, I’m going to stick with (chief public health officer Dr.) Brent Roussin as my principal adviser when it comes to this.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDcoronavirus in manitobaPremier Brian PallisterDr. Brent Roussinmanitoba public health ordersnew manitoba public health orders

