Health

Walk-in vaccine clinic for South Langley residents happening Sunday

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video: 'Will the B.C. government ease restrictions for those vaccinated?' Will the B.C. government ease restrictions for those vaccinated?
As more and more British Columbians are vaccinated against COVID-19, many are asking if the province will ease restrictions for those who achieve substantial immunity to the virus. Richard Zussman explains why the answers aren't so simple.

If you live in South Langley Township and are born in 1981 or earlier, you can get vaccinated against COVID-19 without an appointment on Sunday.

Fraser Health says the drop-in clinic will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Langley Event Centre at 7888 200 St.

Read more: B.C. booking priority COVID-19 shots for people in high-transmission neighbourhoods

“While it remains critical that we continue following public health orders and guidance, receiving COVID-19 vaccine helps put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us,” the health authority said in a media release.

“It brings us one step closer to reconnecting with the people we care about and returning to the activities we enjoy while protecting our health system and helping businesses in our community return to normal operations.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Prince Rupert closer to post-COVID life after mass vaccinations' Prince Rupert closer to post-COVID life after mass vaccinations
Prince Rupert closer to post-COVID life after mass vaccinations

If you believe you live in South Langley Township, you can enter your postal code here to see if you are eligible for Sunday’s drop-in clinic.

Trending Stories

The clinic is a part of the province’s recent move to shift much of its remaining supply of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 13 high-transmission communities, as the province grapples with a third wave of the pandemic.

Read more: ‘A massive sigh of relief’: Prince Rupert closer to post-COVID life after mass immunizations

Adults born in 1981 or before in one of the other priority communities can register and be contacted to book their immunization on the same day.

On Friday, Vancouver Coastal Health briefly opened one of its hotspot clinics to walk-in vaccinations, but ran out of supply when word of the event circulated quickly on social media, drawing hundreds of people.

Story continues below advertisement

The following neighbourhoods are eligible for priority vaccination under the province’s plan.

Fraser Health

  • East Newton
  • Fleetwood
  • North Delta
  • North Surrey
  • Panorama
  • Port Coquitlam
  • South Langley Township
  • West Abbotsford
  • West Newton
  • Whalley

Vancouver Coastal Health

  • Kensington
  • Squamish
  • Brittania Beach
  • Pinecrest Estates
  • D’arcy

Northern Health

  • Dawson Creek
