Walk-in vaccine clinic for South Langley residents happening Sunday

If you live in South Langley Township and are born in 1981 or earlier, you can get vaccinated against COVID-19 without an appointment on Sunday.

Fraser Health says the drop-in clinic will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Langley Event Centre at 7888 200 St.

“While it remains critical that we continue following public health orders and guidance, receiving COVID-19 vaccine helps put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us,” the health authority said in a media release.

“It brings us one step closer to reconnecting with the people we care about and returning to the activities we enjoy while protecting our health system and helping businesses in our community return to normal operations.”

If you believe you live in South Langley Township, you can enter your postal code here to see if you are eligible for Sunday’s drop-in clinic.

The clinic is a part of the province’s recent move to shift much of its remaining supply of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 13 high-transmission communities, as the province grapples with a third wave of the pandemic.

Adults born in 1981 or before in one of the other priority communities can register and be contacted to book their immunization on the same day.

On Friday, Vancouver Coastal Health briefly opened one of its hotspot clinics to walk-in vaccinations, but ran out of supply when word of the event circulated quickly on social media, drawing hundreds of people.

The following neighbourhoods are eligible for priority vaccination under the province’s plan.

Fraser Health

East Newton

Fleetwood

North Delta

North Surrey

Panorama

Port Coquitlam

South Langley Township

West Abbotsford

West Newton

Whalley

Vancouver Coastal Health Kensington

Squamish

Brittania Beach

Pinecrest Estates

D’arcy Northern Health Dawson Creek