Crime

Beanbag gun used in arrest of hammer-wielding man in Yaletown: Vancouver police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 1:35 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
FILE: Vancouver police say they used a Taser and a beanbag shotgun to arrest a man who had threatened a security guard with a hammer early Sunday morning. Global News

Vancouver police say they used a Taser and a beanbag shotgun in an arrest in the Yaletown neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

A number of Yaletown residents took to social media overnight to report what they thought was a shooting.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Drake Street and Pacific Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., where a 42-year-old man had allegedly threatened a security guard with a hammer.

When officers arrive, police say he threatened them and “gestured as if he was going to strike them with the hammer.”

Police used the energy weapon and beanbag gun to arrest the man for assaulting a police officer uttering threats, mischief, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Police say he may have been experiencing mental health or drug psychosis at the time of the incident. 

Vancouvervancouver policeVancouver crimeYaletownbeanbag shotgunbeanbag gunyaletown crime

