Charleswood wildland fire under investigation

Just after 10 p.m. on April 24, 2021, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to yet another wildland fire.

Using specialized equipment, including the WFPS Bison and a drone to detect hot spots, crews extinguished the fire in approximately 90 minutes.

Winnipeg is dealing with incredibly dry conditions, causing four wildland fires to ignite in just the past three days, according to the WFPS.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

WFPS Deputy Chief Tom Wallace says these types of fires are unfortunately fairly common.

“It can be a careless disposal of smoking materials, the use of recreational vehicles that can start fires with their tailpipes, such as ATV’s, or careless outdoor burning whether within an approved firepit or burning of other materials.”

Wallace is reminding the public that burning yard waste, garbage, or scrap material is prohibited within city limits and fires should never be started if the winds exceed 25 km/h.

Wallace adds that the common practice of disposing cigarette butts in planter pots can lead to a fire even hours later. The chemicals and dry materials commonly found in pots can take a while to light, but can quickly get out of hand.

For more information on approved outdoor fire pits, check out part 6 of the Neighbourhood Liveability By-law.