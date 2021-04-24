Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

West Vancouver mayor quits country club over reported planned ‘pop-up’ vaccine clinic

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video: 'Concerns about B.C.’s shrinking COVID-19 vaccine supplies' Concerns about B.C.’s shrinking COVID-19 vaccine supplies
Global's Keith Baldrey on concerns over shrinking vaccine supplies, and whether people will have to 'mix and match' vaccines.

West Vancouver’s mayor says she’s cancelled her membership at the exclusive Hollyburn Country Club, after reports the facility planned to hold a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Mary-Ann Booth shared the move on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“Although I did not receive the invitation to Hollyburn Country Club’s exclusive pop-up vaccination clinic myself, I was appalled when I heard about it through the media,” she wrote.

“It is completely unacceptable, and I have cancelled my family’s Hollyburn membership in response.”

Story continues below advertisement

Booth declined an interview request.

Trending Stories

The planned April 26 clinic was first reported by the CBC. According to the report, members over the age of 40 were offered the chance to book an AstraZeneca shot by providing their personal information and club ID number.

Global News has requested comment from the Hollyburn Country Club but did not hear back in time of publication.

In a statement, B.C.’s Ministry of Health called the reported clinic “unacceptable,” adding it had cancelled the clinic and would not provide any additional COVID-19 vaccines to the pharmacy involved.

Read more: People 40+ in B.C. can book AstraZeneca vaccine as province sets up hotspot clinics

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. opened eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone in B.C. born in or before 1981 on Monday, but British Columbians have reported long waitlists at participating pharmacies amid dwindling supply.

On Thursday, provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province had not received any shipments of the vaccine since the week before, and wasn’t sure when it would get more.

“We have very little of it left in the province right now,” she said.

The province re-directed much of the remaining supply to 13 high-transmission communities in a bid to target the vaccine to COVID hotspots.

Read more: COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine supply dries up in B.C. Interior

On Friday, hundreds of people descended on an unannounced walk-in availability at the Vancouver Community College COVID-19 test site after word spread on social media. Many were turned away when supply ran out.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, B.C. had administered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to about 1.45 million people, representing more than 28 per cent of B.C.’s population.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDbc coronavirusAstraZenecabc covidAstraZeneca vaccineBc VaccineHollyburn Country ClubHollyburnbc vaccine cliniccountry club vaccine clinicpop up vaccine clinic

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers