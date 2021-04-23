Menu

Traffic

Elderly woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Chestermere

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 5:37 pm
An elderly woman was killed in a collision in Chestermere on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
An elderly woman was killed in a collision in Chestermere on Friday afternoon. Global News

An 81-year-old woman was killed Friday in a crash between the car she was travelling in and a pick-up truck, according to Chestermere RCMP.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Road and Chestermere Boulevard.

The woman, a passenger of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a second passenger, both women, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was treated at the scene by paramedics but not taken to hospital.

“The circumstances leading up to the collision are currently under investigation,” RCMP said, adding the collision analyst is on scene to help.

Trending Stories
Traffic was being rerouted around the scene of the crash as of 3 p.m. Friday, and drivers were asked to avoid the intersection.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the RCMP at 403-204-8777. People can also submit information through Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who saw the crash and needs support can be put in touch with victims services, police said.

