Charge laid after woman approached by man who made anti-Asian comments in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest after a woman was approached by a man who made anti-Asian comments in Etobicoke late last month.

Police said the incident, which occurred around 1:20 p.m. on March 30 in the area of Superior Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, is being treated as a hate crime.

Officers said a 50-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by an unknown man who made the comments.

Police said the victim wasn’t physically touched.

Officers said 49-year-old Jeffrey Spanton of Toronto was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault.

