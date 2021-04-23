Menu

Crime

Charge laid after woman approached by man who made anti-Asian comments in Etobicoke: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 4:48 pm
Police said the alleged incident occurred on March 30. View image in full screen
Police said the alleged incident occurred on March 30. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest after a woman was approached by a man who made anti-Asian comments in Etobicoke late last month.

Police said the incident, which occurred around 1:20 p.m. on March 30 in the area of Superior Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, is being treated as a hate crime.

Read more: Suspect sought following anti-Asian ‘hate-motivated assaults,’ Toronto police say

Officers said a 50-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by an unknown man who made the comments.

Police said the victim wasn’t physically touched.

Officers said 49-year-old Jeffrey Spanton of Toronto was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontotoronto police serviceHate CrimeEtobicokeanti-Asian racismSuperior Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West

