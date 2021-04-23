Huron County OPP investigate after resident pulled over by police impersonator

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP say they are investigating after someone reported being stopped by a man impersonating a police officer near Hensall on Thursday night.

Police say the incident occurred as the victim was headed north on London Road (Highway 4) just north of Hensall at around 6:15 p.m.

The person noticed they were being followed by a black sedan just before police-style emergency lights were activated for a traffic stop.

Police say a man exited the vehicle and approached before demanding to know where they were headed.

After a brief encounter, the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim went home and called the police.

Police are describing the suspect as around 40 years old and about five feet five inches tall, with a thin build, short dark hair and a moustache. He was said to be wearing a jacket with “police” written across the chest and carrying a police-style radio.

The suspect vehicle is described as an unmarked black sedan with emergency lights on the roof.

OPP say residents should be aware that officers are not conducting stops for the purpose of determining whether people are following the province’s stay-at-home order.

They say if there are any questions about the authenticity of a traffic stop, residents should ask to see an officer’s badge and warrant card.

Police note that some officers and off-duty officers are not always in uniform but should be able to provide the name of their service, detachment, badge number and rank, and produce a badge and warrant card without delay.