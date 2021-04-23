Moose Jaw fitness studio owner facing 2 counts of voyeurism after alleged incident in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a Moose Jaw fitness studio is facing voyeurism charges following an incident in February of 2020.

Moose Jaw police received a complaint on Feb. 9, 2020 and pushed the file to Regina police on April 16, 2020.

Regina police said the alleged incident happened on Feb. 1 when three women, reported to be friends by the two complainants, attended a learning event in Regina and all stayed in the same hotel room.

Nude photos were taken of the two victims during or after their showers, according to police.

Police said the photos were then shared to a social media chat group without the consent of the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

An RPS investigator conducted the investigation, which included consultation with the Crown.

On March 2, Kyra Marie Klassen, 35, of Caronport, Sask., was taken into custody and charged with two counts of voyeurism.

Read more: RCMP charge man with voyeurism after two women discover modified mirror in bathroom

Klassen is being represented by Talon Regent of Regent Law. The law firm said Klassen would not be speaking to the media but did provide comment on her behalf in a press release.

“The charges laid against Ms. Klassen are unsubstantiated. Ms. Klassen will be pleading ‘not guilty’ at her first appearance and will proceed with a trial if the charges are not withdrawn ahead of time. There are multiple witnesses that will testify as to my client’s innocence,” the press release read.

“It appears the allegations were made maliciously by two employees after their employment had ended. Ms. Klassen will be defending and repairing her reputation to the fullest extent of the law, including a defamation claim for the reputational and financial harm she has endured.”

She was released on conditions and will appear in court on July 14.

2:17 UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism – Mar 18, 2021