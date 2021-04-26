Menu

Okanagan weather: warming up for the final week of April

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 1:49 pm
There is a chance of a few showers on Wednesday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of a few showers on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

After a wet final weekend of April with much needed rain finally arriving in the region, sunshine returned on Monday.

Temperatures during the day sprung up from around the freezing mark to the mid-teens in the afternoon as a southerly breeze kicks in.

Clouds slide back into the valley on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Clouds slide back into the valley on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

The next wave of clouds arrives on Tuesday and lingers for the rest of the week as a chance of showers returns with a chance of sprinkles Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will pop up to the mid-to-upper-teens Tuesday afternoon before soaring to the high teens on Wednesday and then returning to the 20s to finish the week and the month of April.

May begins on an unsettled note this weekend as partly-to-mostly cloudy skies return with a chance of showers and daytime highs back into the teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

