Health

Canada set to receive 35M Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines for 2022

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: Trudeau says new agreement with Pfizer to double COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming months.

As Canada continues its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that the government has secured 35 million Pfizer booster shots for 2022.

Another 30 million Pfizer vaccines have been secured for 2023, he told reporters at a press conference.

“Pfizer has been a solid partner for Canada in this fight against COVID-19, and we’re happy to be one of the first countries to secure an agreement with them going forward,” Trudeau said.

Read more: Trudeau to receive 1st dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

The deal includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024, he added.

Canada expects to get every adult vaccinated fully — with both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson — by the end of September at the latest.

Teenagers likely will be vaccinated by then as well, but vaccines for kids under 12 aren’t expected to be authorized until at least the fall.

Still, many experts believe additional booster shots are going to be necessary, either to remind the immune system what it needs to do, or protect against some new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Moderna says booster shot against COVID-19 variants could be ready by year’s end' Moderna says booster shot against COVID-19 variants could be ready by year’s end
Moderna says booster shot against COVID-19 variants could be ready by year’s end – Apr 7, 2021

Health Canada has initiated a plan to authorize boosters without the same extensive testing required to approve the original vaccines, similar to how flu shots are authorized each year after being adjusted for the new strain of flu virus believed to be dominant.

Canada has already purchased 117.6 million doses of the four vaccines authorized, which could fully vaccinate all Canadians once, and about half the population twice.

— With files from the Canadian Press

