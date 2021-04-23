Menu

Health

Employers grant workers time off to get COVID-19 shots as rollout ramps up in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2021 11:53 am
WATCH ABOVE: Justin Trudeau remains confident in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, border measures.

Employers are letting their workers take time off work to get immunized against COVID-19 as vaccine rollout ramps up in Canada.

Companies including Canada Goose, Bank of Montreal, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Staples Canada have said they’re offering employees at least three hours of paid leave to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Read more: B.C. to introduce legislation requiring employers to pay workers who miss shifts for COVID vaccine

Ontario crown company Metrolinx also says it’s providing employees, including bus operators and transit officers, three hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

Canada reaches 10.8 million COVID-19 inoculations: Dr. Njoo

The provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta have mandated up to three hours of paid time off for workers getting inoculated.

British Columbia, which allows workers to take time off to receive the vaccine, plans to also amend its employment act to ensure up to three hours of paid leave for each vaccine dose.

Read more: COVID-19: In the absence of an Ontario paid sick day program, some companies are stepping up

Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, has called on all provinces to mandate paid leave to allow workers to get vaccinated, saying most employers won’t provide it unless government forces them to.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
