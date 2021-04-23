Guelph police use their own ruse to get back iPad bought with fake cash

Using counterfeit money to buy an iPad and then selling it for real money seemed like the perfect crime until Guelph police turned the tables on an alleged thief from Toronto.
Police say a woman in Guelph posted an online ad for the iPad on March 31 and the man who showed up to her house to purchase it handed over an envelope of fake cash.
The woman quickly realized the money was not real but only after the man had taken the device and left.
Earlier this week, the woman reportedly spotted her iPad for sale on the same website where she made her original post and called the police.
Some undercover officers then contacted the seller in a ruse to buy the iPad and police say they arranged to meet at a mall in the Toronto area.
Unlike the suspect’s scheme, police say the officers’ plan went perfectly.
A 24-year-old man was arrested when and charged with fraud, using counterfeit money and trafficking obtained by crime.
He was not identified and has a court appearance scheduled for August.
