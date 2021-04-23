Menu

Crime

Guelph police use their own ruse to get back iPad bought with fake cash

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 11:04 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Using counterfeit money to buy an iPad and then selling it for real money seemed like the perfect crime until Guelph police turned the tables on an alleged thief from Toronto.

Police say a woman in Guelph posted an online ad for the iPad on March 31 and the man who showed up to her house to purchase it handed over an envelope of fake cash.

Read more: More charges for Guelph woman accused in puppy scam, theft from elderly neighbour, police say

The woman quickly realized the money was not real but only after the man had taken the device and left.

Earlier this week, the woman reportedly spotted her iPad for sale on the same website where she made her original post and called the police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Some undercover officers then contacted the seller in a ruse to buy the iPad and police say they arranged to meet at a mall in the Toronto area.

Unlike the suspect’s scheme, police say the officers’ plan went perfectly.

Read more: Toronto woman accused of holding $93K of stolen money in her bank account, Guelph police say

A 24-year-old man was arrested when and charged with fraud, using counterfeit money and trafficking obtained by crime.

He was not identified and has a court appearance scheduled for August.

Click to play video: '‘It’s gone’: Family says they lost over $4,000 to a Kijiji rental scam' ‘It’s gone’: Family says they lost over $4,000 to a Kijiji rental scam
‘It’s gone’: Family says they lost over $4,000 to a Kijiji rental scam – Mar 10, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphFraudGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph crimecounterfeit moneyOnline FraudToronto man arrestedstolen iPad

