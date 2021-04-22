Missing Lac du Bonnet teen may be in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a missing 14-year-old girl from Lac du Bonnet may have been taken to Winnipeg.

Brooklyn Sinclair was last seen Sunday at her home in Lac du Bonnet. Police believe she may have been picked up and taken to Winnipeg.

Lac du Bonnet #rcmpmb seeking public assistance in locating 14yo Brooklyn Sinclair, who was last seen on April 18 at her home in Lac du Bonnet. She’s believed to be in Wpg. Described as 5’9”, 125lbs w brown eyes & brown hair. Have info? Call Lac du Bonnet RCMP @ 204-345-6311 pic.twitter.com/PSuupuFb7H — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 22, 2021

Sinclair is five feet nine inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Sinclair’s whereabouts is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

