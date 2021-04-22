Missing Lac du Bonnet teen may be in Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP say a missing 14-year-old girl from Lac du Bonnet may have been taken to Winnipeg.
Brooklyn Sinclair was last seen Sunday at her home in Lac du Bonnet. Police believe she may have been picked up and taken to Winnipeg.
Sinclair is five feet nine inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Sinclair’s whereabouts is asked to call Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
