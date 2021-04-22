Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Bill would protect Alberta health workers, care homes from some COVID-19 lawsuits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2021 5:10 pm
The Alberta legislature on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. View image in full screen
The Alberta legislature on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Emily Mertz, Global News

Alberta has introduced a bill to give legal protection to health workers and long-term care-home operators facing lawsuits over COVID-19.

Richard Gotfried, a United Conservative backbencher, says Bill 70 offers protection but is not a free pass in the courts to those who have been demonstrably derelict.

Read more: EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over cuts to vaccine delivery: sources

The bill exempts a range of workers, including doctors, pharmacists, and care-home operators, from being sued over COVID-19 unless it is for gross negligence.

Gross negligence is a higher bar to reach in law, as it involves flagrant failure to implement or follow the accepted standards of care.

Trending Stories

Read more: Class-action lawsuit filed against Good Samaritan Society over handling of COVID-19 outbreak

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed law would be retroactive to March 1, 2020, and any existing lawsuits would have to be amended to meet the threshold of gross negligence.

Read more: Class action lawsuit filed against Revera for McKenzie Towne centre’s COVID-19 response

Gotfried introduced the bill in a rarely used political procedure, given that backbenchers are not technically part of the government and normally can’t sponsor government bills.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Critics slam passing of Ontario Bill 218 saying it shields LTC homes from lawsuits' Coronavirus: Critics slam passing of Ontario Bill 218 saying it shields LTC homes from lawsuits
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta CoronavirusAlberta LegislatureAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 OutbreakAlberta UCPseniors' homesBill 70alberta health workersAlberta Care HomesRichard Gotfriedgross negligence

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers