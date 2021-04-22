Menu

Health

Ottawa reports spike of 281 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 3:05 pm
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 281 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and two deaths related to COVID-19.
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 281 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and two deaths related to COVID-19. Getty Images

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a jump in the local COVID-19 case count on Thursday after numerous days of declining daily figures.

The local public health unit added 281 coronavirus cases on April 22 with two new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The daily report includes 100 more COVID-19 cases than OPH reported on Wednesday and marks a departure from the past few days of lower coronavirus figures.

Read more: Ottawa’s Dr. Etches clarifies support for ‘low-risk’ curbside pickup

But because the number of newly resolved cases outpaced new infections, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped to 3,179 Thursday.

There are now 120 Ottawa residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 29 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Both figures rose slightly from the previous day.

OPH is reporting 52 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, 15 of which are in schools or child-care settings and 17 of which affect workplaces.

