Ontario’s police watchdog clears 2 Thunder Bay police officers after suspect injured in bar brawl

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Thunder Bay officers after a man was hurt during his arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officers were dispatched to a tavern to investigate a disturbance.

Read more: SIU clears officers after man died in police cell in Thunder Bay

They walked in on a brawl, ordered the combatants to stand down, then intervened to pull them apart.

The SIU says the unruly crowd of patrons turned on the officers.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital with cuts to his leg and buttock.

The SIU’s director says the officers did not cause his injuries, and their conduct was lawful.

Story continues below advertisement

1:27 SIU investigate OPP-involved fatal shooting of man in Northumberland County SIU investigate OPP-involved fatal shooting of man in Northumberland County – Apr 7, 2021