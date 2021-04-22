Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog clears 2 Thunder Bay police officers after suspect injured in bar brawl

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2021 12:05 pm
The Special Investigations Unit says the officers were dispatched to a tavern to investigate a disturbance.
The Special Investigations Unit says the officers were dispatched to a tavern to investigate a disturbance. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Thunder Bay officers after a man was hurt during his arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officers were dispatched to a tavern to investigate a disturbance.

They walked in on a brawl, ordered the combatants to stand down, then intervened to pull them apart.

The SIU says the unruly crowd of patrons turned on the officers.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital with cuts to his leg and buttock.

The SIU’s director says the officers did not cause his injuries, and their conduct was lawful.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
