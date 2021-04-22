Menu

Crime

Kawartha Lakes woman charged with impaired driving after found in parked vehicle: Lindsay police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 12:02 pm
A City of Kawartha Lakes woman has been charged with impaired driving in Lindsay.
A City of Kawartha Lakes woman faces an impaired driving charge following an incident in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported a woman was asleep behind the wheel of a parked vehicle on Victoria Ave. North.

Police went to the area and found the suspect vehicle parked on the boulevard.

Police say while officers were speaking with the driver, they observed signs of impaired. She was arrested.

Demi Windsor, 27, of Coboconk, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 3.

