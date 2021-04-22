Kawartha Lakes woman charged with impaired driving after found in parked vehicle: Lindsay police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman faces an impaired driving charge following an incident in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported a woman was asleep behind the wheel of a parked vehicle on Victoria Ave. North.

Police went to the area and found the suspect vehicle parked on the boulevard.

Police say while officers were speaking with the driver, they observed signs of impaired. She was arrested.

Demi Windsor, 27, of Coboconk, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 3.