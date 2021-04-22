Impaired driving charges for Havelock man in Hwy. 28 crash near Apsley: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Highway 28 north of Peterborough early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2:45 a.m. officers responded to a crash on the highway north of Tuckers Road, about six kilometres north of the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township, where a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Police say the uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

James Wight, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs; blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 3.

