Crime

Impaired driving charges for Havelock man in Hwy. 28 crash near Apsley: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 10:59 am
A Havelock-area man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Highway 28 in North Kawartha Township. View image in full screen
A Havelock-area man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Highway 28 in North Kawartha Township. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Highway 28 north of Peterborough early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2:45 a.m. officers responded to a crash on the highway north of Tuckers Road, about six kilometres north of the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township, where a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Read more: OPP locate impaired driver at Peterborough hospital following crash in Trent Lakes

Police say the uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

James Wight, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs; blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 3.

