Alberta baby delivered in Balzac Fire Station: ‘It worked out perfect’

An Alberta couple is back home with their new bundle of joy following a high-drama delivery earlier this month.

“By the time we were on the road, it was not looking good for us,” mom Randi Dyck explained on Wednesday. “I said, ‘We can’t go on the highway because we’re not going to be able to pull over and that’s going to be a disaster.'”

On the morning of April 10, Randi went into labour. She and her husband Peter Dyck got in their vehicle and headed towards Calgary, which is about an hour away from their home near the village of Linden.

Already a mother of three, Randi figured they had everything under control. However, not far into their journey, she realized her worst nightmare was coming true.

“We live at least a half-hour from a hospital and quite far from the city,” Randi said. “There’s always that thought in the back of your mind.”

Thankfully, not far off, the couple spotted the Balzac Fire Station just northeast of Calgary.

“Peter ran in and yelled, ‘My wife’s in labour. We need to do something!'” Randi said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Peter ran in and yelled, 'My wife's in labour. We need to do something!'" Randi said.

“(The firefighters) dragged some mats out while they tried to hobble me inside, and I got down on all fours and out came a baby,” she said with a laugh.

Rocky View County Fire Services Chief Randy Smith said situations like these are extremely rare.

“I’ve been doing this for 42 years and have only been involved in two deliveries,” he said. “Our crews are very professional and, of course, I’m very proud of them, as always.

“In this situation, it worked out perfect. The crews were outside training when they pulled up.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "In this situation, it worked out perfect. The crews were outside training when they pulled up."

Smith said the Balzac station is relatively new, and crews are often called out to emergencies.

“Anyone in medical distress should call 911,” he said. “Regardless of whether you’re driving into the hospital or not, it allows the co-ordination of fire and ambulance to help to assist you.”

Meanwhile, one firefighter, in particular, won’t likely forget this day any time soon.

The couple named their son Charlie Teal Dyck after Fire Capt. Devin Teal, who caught their son when he was delivered.

“I’ve never witnessed a childbirth,” Teal said. “It was the first time I’ve actively been involved in the delivery of a baby, so I guess I could say it went well.

“In my 18-year career in the fire services, this is definitely a first for me.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "In my 18-year career in the fire services, this is definitely a first for me."

“I was relieved that at least someone would know what to do,” Randi said. “My husband was not wanting that responsibility of catching him.”

The midwife arrived not long after the delivery to care for both mom and baby.

Randi said she’s now looking forward to some quiet time at home with Charlie, who is actually quite calm.

“He barely cries. He got all of his drama out of the way in his birth, I guess.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He barely cries. He got all of his drama out of the way in his birth, I guess."