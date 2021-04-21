Menu

Canada

Plans for 61-unit southwest London apartment building moving ahead

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 6:47 pm
Work underway to build affordable housing at 122 Baseline Road West in London Ont. April 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Work underway to build affordable housing at 122 Baseline Road West in London Ont. April 6, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

The City of London and Housing Development Corporation, London are moving ahead with plans to build affordable housing on Baseline Road West by the end of 2021.

The apartment building, at 122 Baseline Road West, will be four storeys tall with 61 apartments, including 41 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom units.

Read more: $40.1M in federal funding going towards maintaining, renovating affordable housing in London, Ont.

“We’re excited to see the project moving forward at the 122 Baseline Road West development and to have a trusted partner like London’s own EllisDon onsite to bring these new homes to London,” says Mayor Ed Holder.

“Safe and affordable housing is a right for everyone and it is a top priority for our Council. Initiatives like this promote greater dignity for individuals, and greater economic prosperity for our communities.”

Rendering images showing plans for 122 Baseline Road West
Rendering images showing plans for 122 Baseline Road West. Supplied by City of London

This site was approved with funding support from all governments including the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) Rapid Housing Initiative and the provincial Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF).

The work on the site for the apartment building being constructed by Ellis Don is already under development with workers already clearing the lot of trees and brush.

The city of London said the building permit for the apartment has been submitted.

Read more: Coronavirus: London to get $7.5M in rapid housing cash from Ottawa

The site will be built using prefabricated panels and other components that will be assembled on site, which the City reports will help speed up construction to meet the end of year deadline.

In addition to the 61 apartments, the building will also have 61 parking spaces.

“This important project hits close to home for EllisDon, as our roots started in London, Ontario,” said Mike Stewart, Director, Pre Construction, EllisDon.

“We are honoured to provide affordable housing for the city where we live, and continue to build in.”

