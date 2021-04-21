Toronto police seeking information after art stolen from midtown gallery

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help after four pieces of art were stolen from a midtown gallery.

Police say they were called to an art gallery near Avenue Road and Davenport Road early Monday morning.

Investigators say that three suspects pried open the art gallery’s door to gain entry.

Once inside, the suspects stole four pieces of art on display.

Investigators say the suspects were last seen travelling northbound in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan with no license plates.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the police.

View image in full screen A piece stolen from a Toronto art gallery. Toronto police/Handouts

View image in full screen A piece stolen from a Toronto art gallery. Toronto police/Handouts

View image in full screen Suspect wanted in a Toronto art gallery theft. Toronto police/Handouts