Crime

Toronto police seeking information after art stolen from midtown gallery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2021 10:08 am
A piece stolen from a Toronto art gallery.
A piece stolen from a Toronto art gallery. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help after four pieces of art were stolen from a midtown gallery.

Police say they were called to an art gallery near Avenue Road and Davenport Road early Monday morning.

Investigators say that three suspects pried open the art gallery’s door to gain entry.

Read more: Nearly 4,000 bikes reported stolen in Toronto throughout 2020

Once inside, the suspects stole four pieces of art on display.

Investigators say the suspects were last seen travelling northbound in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan with no license plates.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the police.

A piece stolen from a Toronto art gallery
A piece stolen from a Toronto art gallery. Toronto police/Handouts
A piece stolen from a Toronto art gallery
A piece stolen from a Toronto art gallery. Toronto police/Handouts
Suspect wanted in a Toronto art gallery theft
Suspect wanted in a Toronto art gallery theft. Toronto police/Handouts
© 2021 The Canadian Press
