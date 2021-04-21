Ontario reports more than 4,200 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Ontario is reporting 4,212 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 429,123.

Wednesday’s case count has jumped back into the 4,000s after Tuesday recorded 3,469 new cases, although more tests were processed. Prior to that, cases were above 4,000 for the last six days.

According to Wednesday’s report, 1,249 cases were recorded in Toronto, 771 in Peel Region, 386 in York Region, 276 in Hamilton, 214 in Durham Region and 201 in Niagara.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,789 as 32 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 378,417 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 88 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 4,204 from the previous day.

Ontario reported 2,335 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 25 from the previous day) with an all-time high of 790 patients in intensive care units (up by 17) and 566 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 29).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 42,917 — down slightly from the previous day when it was at 42,941, but up from April 14 when it was at 36,808. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 4,327, up from yesterday at 4,319, and is up from last week at 4,003. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 1,400.

The government said 51,877 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 32,119 tests awaiting results. A total of 13,668,503 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Wednesday was 7.9 per cent. That figure is down from Tuesday’s at 10 per cent, and is down from last week when it was 8.6 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a total of 4,131,882 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 136,695 vaccines in the last day, the most vaccines administered within a 24-hour period. There are 349,396 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one. J & J vaccines have not yet arrived in Canada.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 41,395 variant cases, which is up by 2,119 since the previous day, 108 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by three, and 211 P.1 variant cases which is up by one.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

213,001 people are male — an increase of 2,102 cases.

213,406 people are female — an increase of 2,041 cases.

65,118 people are 19 and under — an increase of 759 cases.

157,565 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,554 cases.

123,658 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 1,263 cases.

59,724 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 545 cases.

22,939 people are 80 and over — an increase of 82 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 44

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 353 (+2)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,264 (+14)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,125 (+16)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,755 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 34 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 37 active cases among long-term care residents and 122 active cases among staff — down by one and down by six, respectively, in the last day.

