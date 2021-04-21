Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect in break and enter south of downtown London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 21, 2021 7:32 am
Police provided this photo of the suspect following Sunday's reported break and enter on Horton Street. View image in full screen
Police provided this photo of the suspect following Sunday's reported break and enter on Horton Street. London Police Service

City police are searching for a man wanted in relation to a reported break and enter in London, Ont.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. Sunday at a home on Horton Street between Wellington and Waterloo streets, according to police.

Read more: London police close section of Springbank Drive in search for wanted man

Police say a mother and her young daughter were inside when a man walked into the enclosed porch of their home.

The man approached the mother before making threats to her and her daughter and entering the home, police say.

The mother fled the home with her daughter and contacted police.

Police say a number of personal items were stolen from the home and the suspect was last seen heading westbound from Horton Street. Officers searched the area, but say the suspect wasn’t found.

Read more: Peel police to investigate after video circulates of physical altercation between boy, OPP officer

The suspect is described as a man between the age of 25 and 35 years old.

Police say he stands about five feet three inches and weighs about 175 pounds.

The suspect has dark brown or black receding hair and was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident, according to police.

The suspect was wearing all black at the time of the incident on Horton Street, according to police. View image in full screen
The suspect was wearing all black at the time of the incident on Horton Street, according to police. London Police Service
