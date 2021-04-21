Homan drops opener at Players’ Championship a day after winning 11th Grand Slam title

Send this page to someone via email

Scotland’s Bruce Mouat got the better of Brendan Bottcher for the second time in two days.

Mouat toppled Bottcher 9-6 on Tuesday in round-robin action at the Princess Auto Players’ Championship — one day after beating the Edmonton-based rink in the final of the Humpty’s Champion Cup.

Bottcher scored three in the second end on Tuesday for an early 3-0 lead, but Mouat chipped away and then sealed the victory with a five spot in the eighth end.

Meanwhile, a day after winning a record 11th Grand Slam of Curling title, Ontario’s Rachel Homan fell to Russia’s Alina Kovaleva in the opening draw of the Princess Auto Players’ Championship.

Kovaleva’s team broke open a 3-3 tie with three points in the fifth end.

Homan’s Ottawa-based team was coming off a 6-3 win over Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni on Monday night in the final of the Humpty’s Champions Cup.

Kerri Einarson — the Canadian national champion from Gimli, Man. — Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg, South Korea’s Minji Kim and Tirinzoni were Day 1 winner on the women’s side.

World champion Niklas Edin of Sweden, Calgary’s Kevin Koe, Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs, Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador and Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller started 1-0 in men’s play.

Round-robin play continues on Wednesday.