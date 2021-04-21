Menu

Canada

Homan drops opener at Players’ Championship a day after winning 11th Grand Slam title

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2021 12:57 am
Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan directs her team against Team Canada in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan directs her team against Team Canada in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Scotland’s Bruce Mouat got the better of Brendan Bottcher for the second time in two days.

Mouat toppled Bottcher 9-6 on Tuesday in round-robin action at the Princess Auto Players’ Championship — one day after beating the Edmonton-based rink in the final of the Humpty’s Champion Cup.

Bottcher scored three in the second end on Tuesday for an early 3-0 lead, but Mouat chipped away and then sealed the victory with a five spot in the eighth end.

Meanwhile, a day after winning a record 11th Grand Slam of Curling title, Ontario’s Rachel Homan fell to Russia’s Alina Kovaleva in the opening draw of the Princess Auto Players’ Championship.

Kovaleva’s team broke open a 3-3 tie with three points in the fifth end.

Homan’s Ottawa-based team was coming off a 6-3 win over Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni on Monday night in the final of the Humpty’s Champions Cup.

Kerri Einarson — the Canadian national champion from Gimli, Man. — Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg, South Korea’s Minji Kim and Tirinzoni were Day 1 winner on the women’s side.

World champion Niklas Edin of Sweden, Calgary’s Kevin Koe, Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs, Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador and Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller started 1-0 in men’s play.

Round-robin play continues on Wednesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CurlingCalgary SportsOttawa sportsMen's CurlingRachel HomanWomen's CurlingPrincess Auto Players' Championship

