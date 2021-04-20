Winter weather travel advisory issued for Kingston region: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says the Kingston region could see up to 10 centimeters of snow Wednesday.

The weather authority says the winter weather is meant to hit sometime Wednesday morning and could reach its peak by the evening.

The greatest snowfall is expected to hit along and north of Highway 401.

“The heaviest snow is expected to fall Wednesday morning into the early afternoon, which may significantly impact travel during this time. Consider postponing non essential travel until conditions improve,” Environment Canada says.

The weather agency is predicting snow due to a low pressure system forecasted to travel south of the region on Wednesday.

But, there is uncertainty where the system will move Wednesday, and warm ground temperatures might affect the predicted snowfall levels, Environment Canada says.

The Kingston region has been experiencing unseasonably warm weather over the last couple of weeks and has not seen snowfall or frost yet in April.

