COVID-19: 13th death reported in Peterborough area, active cases fall to 119

Peterborough Public Health reported its 13th COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, along with 13 new cases in the region.

In its COVID tracker at 4:23 p.m., there are now 119 active cases of COVID-19, dipping from 123 reported 24 hours earlier and 132 reported on Sunday.

Of the health unit’s 1,127 cumulative cases (one removed from a previous day) since the pandemic’s beginning, 373 are variant of concern cases, up from 367 on Monday. The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23.

Of the health unit’s total cases, 995 are now declared resolved (980 were reported on Monday and 964 on Sunday) — approximately 88 per cent.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 242 COVID-19 cases (241 were reported Monday) associated with 39 outbreaks. There are five active outbreaks as of Tuesday:

Champlain College residence (E/F tower): Declared April 16. Case details not provided but Trent University reports 16 student residence cases as of Tuesday — down from 18 on Monday. University says not all cases may be linked to the Champlain College outbreak.

Workplace #6 in Peterborough: Declared April 15, no case details were provided.

Workplace # 5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility # 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared March 22 after one employee tested positive. Two residents have died in hospital due to COVID-19 complications. Two new active cases — one resident and one staff — were reported April 16.

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday:

Close contacts: 308, up from 306 reported on Monday.

42 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared, up two since Monday. Seven required the intensive care unit (unchanged since Monday).

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city, unchanged since Monday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 16 COVID-19 inpatients, down five from Monday. There have been 46 patient transfers from other areas — unchanged since Monday.

Death toll: 12 since the pandemic was declared, two linked to outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence; one to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in Peterborough; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 48,800 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Other school cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify if student or staff):

Armour Heights Public School in Peterborough: One new case, unchanged since April 16.

Hastings Public School: One case, unchanged since Monday.

North Shore Public School in Keene: One case, unchanged since April 14.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough — 2 cases, unchanged since April 14.

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough — 1 case, unchanged since April 14.

St. Catherine Catholic Elementary: One case, unchanged since April 14.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments can be made either online at any time or by calling 249-494-5631 from Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents looking to cancel vaccination appointments are asked to contact the call centre at 249-494-5631.