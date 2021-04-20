Canadiens goaltender Price out at least a week with a concussion

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will be out at least a week due to concussion protocols.

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme updated his star goaltender’s status Tuesday.

Price was injured at 12:01 of the first period of Montreal’s 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Monday following a bump by Oilers forward Alex Chiasson on a goal by Connor McDavid that was eventually disallowed due to a goaltender interference challenge.

He remained on the ice for the rest of the period. Jake Allen came on to start the second period and played the remainder of the game.

“I think when he got off the ice and sat down in the locker room, then he had to go see the therapist and started to feel bad,” Ducharme said. “Then they came to see me. I had no reason to think otherwise that he was not feeling well.”

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s been through a lot, so he knows that those are things that if he doesn’t tell us, we cannot diagnose from the bench.”

4:18 Call of the Wilde! Call of the Wilde!

Price, the winner of the Hart and Vezina trophies in 2015 as most valuable player and top goaltender in the NHL, had just returned to the lineup in Saturday’s 4-0 loss at home to the Ottawa Senators after missing six games with a lower-body ailment.

Price has a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and .901 save percentage this season.

Montreal (19-15-9) has lost seven of its last 10 games and is fourth in the North Division, nine points behind Edmonton and six ahead of Calgary entering play Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadiens face the Oilers again Wednesday night in Edmonton.