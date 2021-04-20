London police close section of Springbank Drive in search for wanted man

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., closed a section of Springbank Drive on Tuesday after officers received information that a man wanted by a police service elsewhere was inside a London home.

Police did not say what police service was seeking the man, only that officers received information on Tuesday that the man was inside a home in London.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a heavy police presence was spotted on Springbank Drive near Kernohan Parkway. Police say uniformed officers, as well as members of the Emergency Response Unit and the Canine Unit, had been sent for the ongoing investigation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have closed Springbank Drive between Chelsea Avenue and Berkshire Drive. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not reported any injuries in relation to the incident. They plan on providing updates to the public as they become available.