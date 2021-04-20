Vaccine-seekers swarm Manitoba pharmacy phone lines in search of AstraZeneca shot

Send this page to someone via email

Pharmacists and doctors in Manitoba had an unexpected surprise Monday after the province dropped eligibility for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 40-years-old.

Drug store workers had no heads-up about the change and found out from an overwhelming number of people calling or going online to book appointments.

The phones were ringing off the hook, but some pharmacists were glad to see it.

“All of a sudden it went from zero to 60,” said Tim Smith, board director of Pharmacists Manitoba.

It was so busy at one point, staff members couldn’t make outbound calls, said Smith.

"Given the overwhelming response we've seen today we'll reach top capacity very soon."

The province has received 84,000 AstraZeneca doses from the federal government so far, with 55,000 doses left as of Monday.

Khrista Vogt hopped online when she heard the news and booked her appointment in Steinbach for hours later.

“It’s just a feeling of relief and hope,” Vogt said.

Social media blew up with people celebrating getting their vaccine, while other users cheered from the sidelines.

REALLY loving the collective joy + high-fives going around on Winnipeg Twitter today as people book their vaccine appointments. This is the kind of "Monday vibe" I can get behind. pic.twitter.com/39u0ZUGHe5 — Alyson Shane (@alysonshane) April 19, 2021

If you’re 40 years or older, and you live in Winnipeg. GET YOUR VACCINE!!!! Call all the pharmacies if you have to, they are available somewhere. Had a customer get her’s done at a Safeway today, just by random happenstance. — Willow Skylor (@Willowskylor) April 19, 2021

If you are looking to book one of the newly available 55k AZ vaccine shots and are over 40, try the small pharmacies in Winnipeg. My wife and I were able to book shots for today! — Lloyd Hannesson (@dasme) April 19, 2021

This AZ vaccine appointment opening is the most fun Winnipeg Twitter has ever been. Good job everyone! I’m booked in for next week! — Kenton Reimer (@Kentoine9) April 19, 2021

However, a national Rogers Communications Inc. outage left some customers without phone or texting services, meaning some may have been unable to contact their pharmacies.

Premier Brian Pallister said Monday the province continues to urge people to get the AstraZeneca, despite hesitancy around blood clots.

“Our best bet as individuals and as a population is to get vaccinated as soon as we can with whatever vaccines in front of us,” Pallister said.

There have been three cases of blood clots in Canada out of more than 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca administered so far.

As of April 15, the province has doled out roughly 489,000 doses to Manitobans.