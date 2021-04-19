Rogers outage affecting Winnipeg police calls, but 911 still working

Winnipeg police say a nationwide outage for Rogers and Fido cell service is affecting their network, but 911 is still working.
That said, those who call 911 are asked to stay on the line until they reach someone to talk to.
Winnipeg Police constable Rob Carver told 680 CJOB 911 operators don’t have immediate access to your full name and location.
“We’re asking people to just stay on the line, don’t hang up because we’ll lose everything. Stay on the line so you can talk to an operator and then we’ll be able to assist you in your emergency.”
The outage reports are largely stemming from Ontario, but it’s also impacting provinces from B.C to Prince Edward Island.
Rogers apologized for the service interruptions, saying its team is “quickly working to restore services as soon as possible.”
There is no word on when service will be restored.
—With files from Katie Dangerfield
