Rogers outage affecting Winnipeg police calls, but 911 still working

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a nationwide outage for Rogers and Fido cell service is affecting their network, but 911 is still working.

That said, those who call 911 are asked to stay on the line until they reach someone to talk to.

Please be advised that Rogers and Fido networks are experiencing Canada-wide outages. If you are needing to reach 911, you will still be able to get through but please stay on the line until our operators can speak with you. https://t.co/sMhuZO8oT5 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg Police constable Rob Carver told 680 CJOB 911 operators don’t have immediate access to your full name and location. “We’re asking people to just stay on the line, don’t hang up because we’ll lose everything. Stay on the line so you can talk to an operator and then we’ll be able to assist you in your emergency.” Trending Stories Ontario reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Rogers outage leaves some Canadian customers without phone service

The outage reports are largely stemming from Ontario, but it’s also impacting provinces from B.C to Prince Edward Island.

Read more: Rogers outage leaves some Canadian customers without phone service

Rogers apologized for the service interruptions, saying its team is “quickly working to restore services as soon as possible.”

There is no word on when service will be restored.

—With files from Katie Dangerfield