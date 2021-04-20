Hextall on Hockey: Lowry knows his role with Jets

Send this page to someone via email

When asked about signing an extension and staying in Winnipeg, Adam Lowry stated, “I know my role with this organization.”

Why is that important?

Think about yourself starting a new position with a company.

You have experience in your role but in a new organization you are unsure of your duties, your new colleagues; how will you fit in, what is the expectation of you and can you fulfill it?

And most importantly, does this organization care about your professional growth as an individual as much as it does the company’s success?

Adam Lowry knows every answer to each of those questions in Winnipeg.

The centre knows his role, which is to play hard, mean and physical. He accepts it. He embraces it.

Lowry isn’t expected to drive the Jets‘ offence, instead he is trusted to play against opponents’ best players and keep them from driving their offence.

He has earned the trust of Paul Maurice to take the important faceoff, a draw that could determine the game on a penalty kill or in the dying seconds of the game as the team defends a one-goal lead.

This is Lowry’s role.

He has fulfilled this role and surpassed the expectations of a third-round draft pick by the Jets in 2011.

Lowry’s success in his role has earned him league-wide respect from his teammates, management. opponents, coaches, referees and fans.

There are no questions when it comes to Adam Lowry.

Instead, there is an answer here in Winnipeg next five years.

