Winnipeg Jets sign Adam Lowry to 5-year, $16-million deal, NHL alters Jets schedule

Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry is taking a pass on free agency to stick with the only NHL team he’s ever played for.

The Jets announced on Friday that Lowry has signed a very team-friendly contract that will pay him an average of $3.25 million for the next five years.

The 28-year-old Lowry is currently in his seventh season with the club. He was in the final year of a three-year pact that was paying him an average of $2.9 million per season.

In 44 games this season, Lowry has eight goals and 12 assists.

Lowry originally joined the Jets in the 2014-2015 season after playing for the Jets top AHL affiliate, the St. John’s IceCaps.

He’s appeared in a total of 452 NHL games with the Jets where he’s recorded 65 goals and 78 assists.

Lowry was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

The National Hockey League also announced a number of schedule changes, including three games for the Jets after the Vancouver Canucks recent COVID-19 outbreak.

It’ll now only be a five-game homestand for Winnipeg.

Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers has been moved up by three hours with puck drop now scheduled for 6:00 PM Manitoba time. Then they’ll get the next four straight days off.

Next Wednesday’s originally scheduled contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is getting pushed back one day until Thursday. And next Friday’s showdown with the Leafs will now be played on May 14 which will now be their final game of the regular season.

