Peterborough police officer deploys stun gun after suspect flees

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in an arrest on Saturday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle travelling at a “very low speed” near the intersection of Lansdowne Street and Goodfellow Road.

Police say the vehicle, which was carrying four people, pulled into a parking lot. One of the occupants then allegedly fled with a backpack on foot.

The man dropped the backpack as the officer chased him while making demands for him to stop.

Read more: Peterborough police use stun gun on man resisting arrest during domestic incident

It’s allegedly during the pursuit the suspect struck the officer in the face and then ran into oncoming traffic while crossing Lansdowne.

Story continues below advertisement

“The officer followed asking the accused to stop and when he did not comply the officer deployed his conducted energy weapon,” police said.

During a search of the man, a quantity of methamphetamine was found.

The man was arrested and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics for assessment and released back to police.

Thomas Poirier, 32, of Peterborough, was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of a schedule I substance.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 6.

The 36-year-old female driver of the vehicle was charged for driving while suspended. No name was released.

2:02 Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service – Feb 2, 2021