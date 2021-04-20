Menu

Fire

Massive fire in Langley township forces hundreds from their homes

By Claire Fenton Global News
A building under construction caught fire Monday night in Langley's Willoughby neighbourhood. View image in full screen
A building under construction caught fire Monday night in Langley's Willoughby neighbourhood. Twitter/@AvtarG

A massive fire at a Langley Township condo complex Monday night sent flames shooting dozens of meters in to the sky.

It could be seen from as far away as Delta and Coquitlam.

Read more: Crews on scene at Langley pallet factory fire

Witnesses say people living near the engulfed complex, near 208th street and 80th avenue, were asked to evacuate as it appeared to spread to neighbouring buildings.

The fire is believed to have started in a building under construction in the Willoughby area, but hundreds of people in nearby buildings were forced to evacuate.

Just after 11:00 pm an explosion was heard and everything for several blocks around went dark.

Witnesses say the building collapsed, knocking down nearby powerlines.

The power to nearby homes, street lights and traffic lights appeared to have been knocked out for some time by the explosion.

Read more: Massive fire at Langley City condo leaves dozens homeless

Witnesses could smell the smoke for blocks and many said they didn’t know if they would be allowed back in Monday night.

Traffic in the area was heavily impacted.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

With files from Toby Kerr. 

 

Global BCLangleyLangley FireLangley TownshipThree alarm blaze

