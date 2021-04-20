Menu

Health

COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 20

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 10:20 am
Click to play video: 'People 40 and older can receive AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in Ontario' People 40 and older can receive AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario has lowered the age requirement to be able to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, effective Tuesday. Katherine Ward reports.

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Peel Region orders businesses with 5 or more COVID-19 cases to close for 10 days

The Region of Peel says all businesses with five or more recent COVID-19 cases must shut down for 10 days.

Peel Public Health issued the directive for businesses who have discovered the cases over the last 14 days where “the cases could have reasonably acquired their infection at work” or where “no obvious source of infection has been identified outside of the workplace.”

Ontario reports 3,469 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,469 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 424,911.

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s which saw 4,447 new infections. On Sunday, 4,250 new cases were recorded. It is the first day in a week that cases were not above 4,000.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,757 as 22 more deaths were recorded.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported XXX new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

  • 1074 were in Toronto
  • 775 were in Peel Region
  • 406 were in York Region
  • 256 were in Durham Region
  • 197 were in Ottawa

All other local public health units reported fewer than 175 new cases in the provincial report.

