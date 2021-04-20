COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Peel Region orders businesses with 5 or more COVID-19 cases to close for 10 days

The Region of Peel says all businesses with five or more recent COVID-19 cases must shut down for 10 days.

Peel Public Health issued the directive for businesses who have discovered the cases over the last 14 days where “the cases could have reasonably acquired their infection at work” or where “no obvious source of infection has been identified outside of the workplace.”

Ontario reports 3,469 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,469 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 424,911.

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s which saw 4,447 new infections. On Sunday, 4,250 new cases were recorded. It is the first day in a week that cases were not above 4,000.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,757 as 22 more deaths were recorded.

Ontario reported XXX new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

1074 were in Toronto

775 were in Peel Region

406 were in York Region

256 were in Durham Region

197 were in Ottawa

All other local public health units reported fewer than 175 new cases in the provincial report.