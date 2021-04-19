Menu

Canada

No WHL playoffs for 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2021 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oil Kings set for adapted Alberta-only WHL season' Edmonton Oil Kings set for adapted Alberta-only WHL season
The Central Division of the WHL is getting set to return to play. Edmonton Oil Kings players are currently in isolation, ahead of a 24-game season that will be played within the boundaries of the province. Quinn Phillips has more on how the team is preparing for an unusual season. – Feb 3, 2021

There will be no playoffs in the Western Hockey League following the 2020-21 season.

The major junior league announced Monday that the season will conclude following the completion of the 24-game regular season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Read more: 2020 Memorial Cup, CHL playoffs cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The league said in a release that travel restrictions across provincial and international borders in place to try to stem the tide of the global pandemic would make it difficult to conduct a post-season.

The announcement comes a week after the Canadian Hockey League, the umbrella organization for the WHL, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League, cancelled the 2021 Memorial Cup major junior championship due to COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia top doctor has yet to approve world hockey championship plan' Nova Scotia top doctor has yet to approve world hockey championship plan
Nova Scotia top doctor has yet to approve world hockey championship plan – Apr 7, 2021

The QMJHL is going ahead with a modified playoff format, while the OHL has not received approval from public health authorities to commence its 2020-21 season.

Read more: Friday’s game between Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks postponed due to COVID-19 cases

“When we returned to play in February, we set out with the intention of completing a 24-game regular season schedule, knowing adjustments would be needed along the way,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement.

“We remained hopeful that public health conditions would improve, but unfortunately that is not the reality we see in front of us today.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta launches online 50/50 draws in support of junior hockey teams' Alberta launches online 50/50 draws in support of junior hockey teams
© 2021 The Canadian Press
WHLWestern Hockey LeagueCOVID-19 RestrictionsEdmonton Oil KingsTravel Restrictionscovid-19 sportshockey covid

