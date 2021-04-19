Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: 2021 Canada Day event, fireworks cancelled in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Thousands showed off their Canadian pride at the Optimist Canada Day 150 at Diefenbaker Park. View image in full screen
The Optimist Club of Saskatoon will not be hosting a celebration event on July 1 this year at Diefenbaker Park because of COVID-19 risks. File / Global News

For the second time during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Canada Day event at Diefenbaker Park in Saskatoon has been cancelled.

The Optimist Club of Saskatoon announced on Monday that it won’t be hosting the celebration for the country’s 154th birthday or a fireworks display on July 1.

Read more: COVID-19: Public health measures in Saskatchewan extended to April 26

“After carefully reviewing the data for the province of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 public health orders, it is clear, all ‘large gatherings’ will not be permitted in Saskatchewan for the foreseeable future,” read a statement from the club.

“Based on this information, the Optimist Club of Saskatoon has … decided to cancel Saskatoon Optimist Canada Day 2021 at Diefenbaker Park.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan clamps down on household bubble sizes

On June 28, 2020, it was announced that Saskatoon Optimist Canada Day 2020 was cancelled and the event was held virtually.

According to the club on Monday, it won’t be producing a virtual Canada Day celebration this year.

“We regret to make this decision, sadly it is the right decision to keep the citizens safe from a further COVID-19 outbreak,” read the statement.

The Optimist Club of Saskatoon said it promises to host a Canada Day celebration in the park in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Concerts are coming back to Saskatoon amid the pandemic; will we be ready in 6 months?' Concerts are coming back to Saskatoon amid the pandemic; will we be ready in 6 months?
Concerts are coming back to Saskatoon amid the pandemic; will we be ready in 6 months? – Apr 7, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsPublic healthSaskatoon NewsDiefenbaker ParkOptimist Club of SaskatoonSaskatoon Optimist Canada Day

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers