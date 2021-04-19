COVID-19: 2021 Canada Day event, fireworks cancelled in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Canada Day event at Diefenbaker Park in Saskatoon has been cancelled.

The Optimist Club of Saskatoon announced on Monday that it won’t be hosting the celebration for the country’s 154th birthday or a fireworks display on July 1.

“After carefully reviewing the data for the province of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 public health orders, it is clear, all ‘large gatherings’ will not be permitted in Saskatchewan for the foreseeable future,” read a statement from the club.

“Based on this information, the Optimist Club of Saskatoon has … decided to cancel Saskatoon Optimist Canada Day 2021 at Diefenbaker Park.”

Story continues below advertisement

On June 28, 2020, it was announced that Saskatoon Optimist Canada Day 2020 was cancelled and the event was held virtually.

According to the club on Monday, it won’t be producing a virtual Canada Day celebration this year.

“We regret to make this decision, sadly it is the right decision to keep the citizens safe from a further COVID-19 outbreak,” read the statement.

The Optimist Club of Saskatoon said it promises to host a Canada Day celebration in the park in 2022.

1:56 Concerts are coming back to Saskatoon amid the pandemic; will we be ready in 6 months? Concerts are coming back to Saskatoon amid the pandemic; will we be ready in 6 months? – Apr 7, 2021

Related News Coronavirus: Signs point to potential resurgence of sporting events in Saskatoon