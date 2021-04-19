Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Budget 2021: Federal government promises $10 per day childcare by 2025

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Budget 2021: Liberals pledge near $17B to promote green recovery in Canada after COVID-19

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Federal budget preview' Federal budget preview
WATCH: Federal government promises nearly $17B for green recovery

Pushing the private sector to develop clean technology — and heavy emitters to adopt it — is where billions in new money will flow from the Liberals‘ 2021 Canada budget pledge to tackle climate change.

Around $17 billion is promised in the years ahead to promote a “green” recovery out of the COVID-19 pandemic and create jobs.

Read more: Budget 2021: What’s missing as feds say no to new GST hike, universal basic income

Included in that is $5 billion more into a fund meant for projects used by industry to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says that will be spread out over seven years and is on top of the $3 billion announced last year when the Liberals unveiled their plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Budget 2021: Feds to invest $2.2B in homegrown vaccine manufacturing' Budget 2021: Feds to invest $2.2B in homegrown vaccine manufacturing
Budget 2021: Feds to invest $2.2B in homegrown vaccine manufacturing

Another measure targeting heavy emitters is a new tax incentive to encourage companies to adopt technology that traps carbon dioxide into the ground from fuel combustion instead of seeing it released into the atmosphere.

Read more: Liberals eye ‘lost generation’ risk with sweeping COVID-19 recovery plan

The government says it will soon begin consultations on designing a tax credit for capital spent on carbon capture and storage technology in hopes of increasing how many million tonnes Canada traps annually.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Federal BudgetCanada Budgetcanada federal budgetBudget 2021Clean technologyFederal Budget 2021Green Recoverycanada clean technologyCanada green recoveryCanada green recovery plangreen recovery plan

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers