Saskatchewan reports 43 in ICU, 243 new COVID-19 infections

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19-related death toll remained at 465 with none reported in the provincial government’s daily update.

Health officials said on Monday there were 243 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 38,401. The seven-day average of new daily infections is down from 261 on April 18 to 253.

According to the provincial government, 4,833 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north west (35), far north east (2), north west (84), north central (59), north east (6), Saskatoon (462), central west (67), central east (180), Regina (2,919), south west (107), south central (391) and south east (472) zones. The residences of 49 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 200 patients with COVID-19 — 157 are receiving inpatient care and 43 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,626 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 35,310 following 357 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,098 COVID-19 tests were performed on April 18. To date, 731,589 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 352,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

