Budget 2021: Federal government promises $10 per day childcare by 2025

Canada

Saskatchewan reports 43 in ICU, 243 new COVID-19 infections

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadians support public health measures: survey' Canadians support public health measures: survey
WATCH: Research from a group of universities shows Canadians overwhelmingly support public health measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19-related death toll remained at 465 with none reported in the provincial government’s daily update.

Health officials said on Monday there were 243 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 38,401. The seven-day average of new daily infections is down from 261 on April 18 to 253.

Read more: Saskatoon COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru closing on Sunday night

According to the provincial government, 4,833 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north west (35), far north east (2), north west (84), north central (59), north east (6), Saskatoon (462), central west (67), central east (180), Regina (2,919), south west (107), south central (391) and south east (472) zones. The residences of 49 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 200 patients with COVID-19 — 157 are receiving inpatient care and 43 are in intensive care.

Read more: Moe looking for health-care, vaccine centre funding in federal budget

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,626 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 35,310 following 357 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,098 COVID-19 tests were performed on April 18. To date, 731,589 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 352,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Click to play video: 'Provincial advisory group member wants AstraZeneca min. age lowered' Provincial advisory group member wants AstraZeneca min. age lowered
Provincial advisory group member wants AstraZeneca min. age lowered

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.

