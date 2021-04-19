New vaping laws in Saskatchewan aimed at lowering use among young people

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan introduced new vapour regulations on Monday aimed at lowering vaping rates among young people in the province.

Changes to The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act restrict the sale of flavoured vapour products to adult-only vape shops and limit marketing and availability to youth.

Read more: Some Saskatchewan vape store owners upset over new 20 per cent tax on products

“Vapour flavoured products like strawberry and ice cream give young people the false impression that vaping is harmless when it is every bit as habit-forming as smoking,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a press release Monday.

“Building upon the legislation this government introduced to regulate vape products as we do tobacco, we want to provide our youth with every opportunity to choose to be tobacco and vape-free.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said the new regulations will not apply to tobacco and mint/menthol flavours.

Read more: Nicotine concentration limit in vape products being proposed by Health Canada

Formerly the Tobacco Control Amendment Act, 2019, the Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act received royal assent in December 2019. It came into effect on February 2020 and aligned the regulation of vape and tobacco products:

Restricting the sale of vapour/e-cigarette devices and products to individuals 18 years of age and older

Prohibiting the display of vapour/e-cigarette products in a retail business where young persons have access

Restricting the use of vapour/e-cigarette products in and around public buildings, including schools and school grounds, in the same manner as our provincial tobacco legislation

Prohibiting the sale of vapour/e-cigarette products from specified facilities such as amusement parks, arcades, and theatres where youth frequent

Restricting advertising of vapour/e-cigarette products in the same manner as tobacco products by prohibiting advertising signs and promotional signs in areas where young persons can enter

Providing the ability to restrict the sale of flavoured tobacco and vapour products by regulation; and

Expanding the authority of tobacco enforcement officers to include enforcement of vapour/e-cigarette product restrictions.

The changes come into effect on Sept. 1. Further information can be found on the Saskatchewan government’s website.

-More to come.

2:02 Provincial consultation on flavoured vapour products underway in Saskatchewan Provincial consultation on flavoured vapour products underway in Saskatchewan – Sep 20, 2020