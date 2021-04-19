Barrie Transit COVID-19 outbreak expands as 3 more bus drivers test positive

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak that’s affecting Barrie Transit workers has expanded after three more bus drivers tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases within the service up to six.

City officials say the six Barrie Transit operators who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating at home.

Officials say all city buses are cleaned and sanitized after service each day and mid-day.

This past Thursday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak within Barrie Transit.

Officials say the three new cases aren’t linked to the previously reported coronavirus cases at this time.

“The SMDHU continues to support the health policies and practices that Barrie Transit has in place, and as a result, they believe the risk of spread is low,” city officials say.

Barrie Transit will continue to maintain its current service levels.