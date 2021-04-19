Menu

Health

Barrie Transit COVID-19 outbreak expands as 3 more bus drivers test positive

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 1:35 pm
City officials say the six Barrie Transit operators who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating at home. View image in full screen
City officials say the six Barrie Transit operators who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating at home. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A COVID-19 outbreak that’s affecting Barrie Transit workers has expanded after three more bus drivers tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases within the service up to six.

City officials say the six Barrie Transit operators who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating at home.

Read more: Workplace COVID-19 outbreak declared within Barrie Transit

Officials say all city buses are cleaned and sanitized after service each day and mid-day.

This past Thursday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak within Barrie Transit.

Read more: 3rd Barrie Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19

Officials say the three new cases aren’t linked to the previously reported coronavirus cases at this time.

“The SMDHU continues to support the health policies and practices that Barrie Transit has in place, and as a result, they believe the risk of spread is low,” city officials say.

Barrie Transit will continue to maintain its current service levels.

