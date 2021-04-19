Menu

Entertainment

Boots and Hearts festival cancelled for a 2nd year amid COVID-19 pandemic

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2021 10:39 am
Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage at Boots and Hearts, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016 in Oro-Medonte, Ont. View image in full screen
Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage at Boots and Hearts, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016 in Oro-Medonte, Ont. The Canadian Press Images/Boots and Hearts Music Festival via AP Images

TORONTO – Organizers of the country-fuelled Boots and Hearts music festival are pulling the plug on this year’s summertime event.

Republic Live says ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario made it impossible to move forward with the concerts.

Read more: COVID-19: RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa officially cancelled for summer 2021

Boots and Hearts is one of the province’s biggest music festivals and was set to be held over the Aug. 5 weekend at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie.

Trending Stories

Country music stars that had been booked to appear include Dan + Shay, Sam Hunt and Eric Church.

Read more: Calgary Stampede 2021 still in the works as other summer events cancelled

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers of summer music festivals have been in a tough spot this year as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, making it uncertain whether any crowds will be able to gather by July and August.

Festival organizers say they’ve booked the next four-day Boots and Hearts festival for Aug. 4, 2022.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
